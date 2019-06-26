Police continue search for missing 22-year-old woman

Isle of Wight Police continue to appeal for information to help trace missing Rosie Johnson. Ed

Officers on the Isle of Wight are continuing to appeal for information to help trace missing 22-year-old Rosie Johnson.

Rosie, who is from Glasgow and works at Little Canada activity centre in Wootton, was last seen at the centre on the evening of Sunday, 23rd June.

She has mousey brown hair and is of slim build. She was last seen wearing a dark blue puffa jacket and trousers.

Police officers, and volunteers from Isle of Wight Search and Rescue, Hampshire Search and Rescue and the Coastguard will be continuing their search in and around the Wootton Creek area today.

Rosie’s family are being supported and kept up to date with the search.

Still thought to be on the Island

Inspector Andy MacDonald, said:

“We have serious concerns for Rosie’s welfare. Information suggests she is still on the Island so this is where we are focussing our search. “However, we would ask anyone with any information about her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible. “I would like to repeat our request for members of the Wootton community and surrounding areas to check any sheds, outbuildings or boats. Please carry out a thorough search and call us on 101 if you think you see or find anything that could assist our search. “Residents will notice a lot of activity in the area today while we carry out our enquiries. If they have any concerns, they are encouraged to come and talk to us.”

Get in touch

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44190217273.