Police cordon at Isle of Wight supermarket following discovery of ship flare (updated)

Police have been liaising with the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team who have advised that the cordon needs to be put in place while the item is safely removed

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

police tape at side of road

Isle of Wight Police currently have a 50 metre cordon in place around the Co-op in Afton Road, Freshwater.

A large ship distress flare has been found at the location.

Police have been liaising with the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team who have advised that the cordon needs to be put in place while the item is safely removed.

A spokesperson says,

“We apologise for any inconvenience to anyone in the area – the safety of the public is our priority.

“We’ll update you as soon as we can.”

Update: 11.59am
The cordon in Freshwater by the Afton Road Co-op has now been lifted.

The flare will be taken by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team to Freshwater Bay where it will be detonated.

Thank you to those in the area who co-operated while we worked with the EOD to ensure everyone’s safety.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary, in their own words. Ed

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 20th October, 2020 9:38am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nZV

Filed under: Featured, Freshwater, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*