Police cordon at Isle of Wight supermarket following discovery of ship flare (updated)

Isle of Wight Police currently have a 50 metre cordon in place around the Co-op in Afton Road, Freshwater.

A large ship distress flare has been found at the location.

Police have been liaising with the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team who have advised that the cordon needs to be put in place while the item is safely removed.

A spokesperson says,

“We apologise for any inconvenience to anyone in the area – the safety of the public is our priority. “We’ll update you as soon as we can.”

Update: 11.59am

The cordon in Freshwater by the Afton Road Co-op has now been lifted.

The flare will be taken by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team to Freshwater Bay where it will be detonated.

Thank you to those in the area who co-operated while we worked with the EOD to ensure everyone’s safety.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary, in their own words. Ed

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0