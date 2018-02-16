The police share this latest news. Ed

We are conducting a fourth day of searches at Culver Down viewpoint as part of our enquiries to locate missing Isle of Wight woman Joanna Orpin today (Friday 16 February)

The 42 year-old was last seen by her family at around 7.00am on Tuesday 13 February at her home address in Ryde.

She then bought cigarettes and a lighter at 7.20am at the Premier Store on Marlborough Road in Ryde.

Joanna’s black Audi, was found parked at Culver Down viewpoint car park at around 10am. We are keen to hear from anyone, such as dog walkers, who may have seen her in the area of Culver Down between 7:00am and 10am on Tuesday.

We have conducted enquiries across the Isle of Wight, but the search operation has focused on the Culver Down area.

Joanna’s family are concerned for her welfare as they have not heard from her since Tuesday morning.

She is described as:

White.

5ft 9ins tall.

Slim build.

She has long blonde hair and brown eyes.

She may be wearing a bright pink top and black leggings.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Heelan said:

“Our thorough search operation, in at times challenging weather conditions, has been assisted by our colleagues from the coastguard, Isle of Wight Search and Rescue (WightSAR), and our specialist teams including the marine unit. “We have concentrated our activity in this area after a pair of trainers was found on Wednesday, the shoes have been confirmed as belonging to Joanna. This search operation is expected to be completed at some point tomorrow (Saturday) with all areas thoroughly inspected. “We remain concerned for Joanna’s welfare and are providing support to her family at this time. “If you saw Joanna on Tuesday morning in the Culver Down, Sandown, or Bembridge areas we need to hear from you as soon as possible. Please call us on 101 if you have any information which could help our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44180058184.