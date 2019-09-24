Police find blue bandana at scene of burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a burglary in Lower Road, Sandown.



The incident occurred overnight between 12.20am and 8am on Thursday, September 19.



The suspect is believed to have entered the property via an open conservatory window. A quantity of cash was taken from inside the kitchen.



A blue bandana was found in the rear garden, which may have belonged to the suspect.

Get in touch

If anyone has any information about this crime, please call 101, quoting reference 44190335082.



Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Appeal shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: JD Mack under CC BY 2.0