Police given even more time to question stowaways from the Nave Andromeda

Police officers have been granted a further custody extension by Southampton Magistrates Court to question seven men as we continue to lead the investigation into the maritime security incident on board the Nave Andromeda off the coast of the Isle of Wight on Sunday 25th October.

The seven men, who are all Nigerian nationals, were arrested on suspicion of seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force under Sec 9(1) and (3) of Aviation and Maritime and Security Act 1990, and following the latest extension will remain in custody until the evening of Thursday 29 October.

Maximum of 96 hours can be granted

Officers have 24 hours to question someone in custody. After the first 24 hours, we can then apply for 12 more hours with authorisation from a senior officer. After that, all applications must be applied via the courts and authorised by a judge. A maximum of 96 hours can be granted.

At 10.04am on Sunday concerns were raised to police for the welfare of crew on board the vessel, which was situated approximately six miles off the coast of Bembridge.

The vessel had been travelling in the direction of Southampton, having sailed from Lagos in Nigeria.

Reported made threats towards the crew

It was reported that a number of stowaways were on board, and they had made threats towards the crew.

Following a multi-agency response by police with support from the military and other emergency service partners, the seven men were arrested by police.

All 22 crew members are safe and well, none were physically injured or required medical attention. The vessel remains alongside in the port of Southampton. Investigators are continuing to speak to crew members to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.

Enquiries are ongoing.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: J D Mack under CC BY 2.0