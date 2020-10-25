Police and HM Coastguard dealing with incident on tanker off the Isle of Wight

An incident on board an oil tanker off the coast of Luccombe, Isle of Wight has attracted national news interest.

A five-nautical-mile restriction zone has been placed in the air around the vessel, Nave Andromeda, which has travelled from Nigeria, heading for Southampton.

Reports of stowaways

Police and HM Coastguard are dealing with an incident of reported stowaways on board the tanker that has been circling off the Island this afternoon. Lawyers for the vessel’s owners say it is “100% not a hijacking”.

Thanks to the Shipfinder and Planefinder Apps – built on the Isle of Wight – you can see the route of the Nave Andromeda, as well as the route taken by the Coastguard helicopter earlier this afternoon as it circled the tanker.

The BBC say vessel’s owner has known for sometime that there were stowaways were on board.

The Ministry of Defence also told the BBC that there is no military involvement in the operation.

Follow the route

You can follow the movements of the Nave andromeda via the Shipfinder Website.

Article edit

4.05pm – extra info from BBC added

Source: Sky News and BBC

Image: © Shipfinder