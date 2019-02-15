Police hunt for motorcyclist who assaulted police officer

Police have this latest appeal. Ed

We are carrying out enquiries to locate a motorcyclist wearing a distinctive pink and black helmet after a police officer was assaulted in Cowes.

At around 5.30pm on Wednesday 13 February, an officer was attempting to detain a man for a stop search under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act in Pallance Road, Cowes, when the officer was assaulted by another man.

Distinctive helmet

The man who assaulted the police officer left the scene on a motorcycle. He was wearing a distinctive pink and black SHOEI helmet.

He is described as:

White.

Aged in his late teens or early twenties.

Slim build.

He had blond or brown coloured hair

His face had pitted skin around the beard line.

He was wearing a dark jacket, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms.

The officer who was assaulted was treated for a an injury to his eye that will leave no permanent damage.

Get in touch

Anyone who saw a motorcyclist wearing this helmet, or who knows who owns it, can call us on 101 quoting 44190053752.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0