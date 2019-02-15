Police hunt for motorcyclist who assaulted police officer

Police appeal for any information about the man wearing the helmet pictured in the article as they wish to speak to him following an assault on a police officer this week.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Emergency call:

Police have this latest appeal. Ed

We are carrying out enquiries to locate a motorcyclist wearing a distinctive pink and black helmet after a police officer was assaulted in Cowes.

At around 5.30pm on Wednesday 13 February, an officer was attempting to detain a man for a stop search under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act in Pallance Road, Cowes, when the officer was assaulted by another man.

Distinctive helmet
The man who assaulted the police officer left the scene on a motorcycle. He Motorcycle helmet Cowes was wearing a distinctive pink and black SHOEI helmet.

He is described as:

White.
Aged in his late teens or early twenties.
Slim build.
He had blond or brown coloured hair
His face had pitted skin around the beard line.
He was wearing a dark jacket, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms.

The officer who was assaulted was treated for a an injury to his eye that will leave no permanent damage.

Get in touch
Anyone who saw a motorcyclist wearing this helmet, or who knows who owns it, can call us on 101 quoting 44190053752.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 15th February, 2019 4:58pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2miq

Filed under: Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*