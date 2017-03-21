Police hunt for Sandown man in connection with conspiracy to murder case

This in from the police, in their own words. Ed

Officers investigating a serious assault in Ryde on the Isle of Wight are releasing details of a man that they would like to speak to in relation to their enquiries.

At some point between 11.30pm and midnight on Tuesday 22 November 2016, a 51-year-old man was assaulted on Newport Street. He was treated for injuries to his face and leg and was later released from hospital.

Considering European arrest warrant

​​Henry Thomas Henderson, aged 51, of Downsview in Sandown is being sought by officers for questioning in relation to this assault. We believe he may have left the local area and that he may have travelled to Wilmslow in Cheshire in February 2017. Henderson may have now left the UK and we are considering issuing a European arrest warrant as part of their efforts to locate him.

Henderson is described as: ​​​​

White.

5ft 11ins tall.

Short straight dark brown hair.

Slim build

Scottish accent

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Heelan said:

“Incidents like this are very rare on the Isle of Wight and this is clearly a high priority for the investigations team on the Island. I need the public’s help to locate Mr Henderson, so if you know anything that may assist us in our search please make contact in confidence by calling 101.”

Get in touch

Please contact DC Hayley Clayton at Newport Police Station on 101 quoting 44160441486 if you have any information about Henry Thomas Henderson’s whereabouts, or contact us via the Website.

You can also call the charity Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111 where information can be left anonymously.

Minicom users should call 01962 875000

