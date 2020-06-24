Police investigate fatal collision in Newchurch

Police are now in a position to provide an update on a collision which took place in Newchurch, Isle of Wight yesterday (23rd June).

They were called at 4.30pm following reports that a Toyota Yaris collided with a pedestrian, and sadly we can confirm the 30-year-old pedestrian died as a result of the collision.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

This incident took place on private property off the High Street and did not take place on a public road.

Officers are investigating the full circumstances and enquiries remain ongoing at this time.

News shared by Hampshire Police. Our thoughts are with family and friends. Ed

Image: Flower’s Lover under CC BY 2.0