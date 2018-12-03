Police investigation launched after body found outside hospital building

Isle of Wight NHS Trust are working with police after a body was found outside a building at the hospital site.

A body was discovered outside a hospital building last week.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust is working with police after a body was found outside a building on the St Mary’s Hospital site on Wednesday, November 28.

A spokesperson at trust said:

“We are working with police on behalf of the coroner to investigate the circumstances surrounding the non-suspicious death of an individual discovered last Wednesday outside a building on the St Mary’s Hospital site.

“Our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the individual concerned.

“As with all unexpected deaths this will be the subject of a coroner’s inquest and we are unable to comment further at this stage.”

