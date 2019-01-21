Police issue appeal after more bikes are stolen on the Isle of Wight

Police issue an appeal after four bicycles were stolen from properties in Brighstone. Have you been offered or seen any of the bikes in the photographs?

Main Road Bicycle

We are investigating two burglaries in which bikes were stolen from garages in Brighstone, Isle of Wight.

Between 5pm on Wednesday 9 January and 9am on Tuesday 14 January, four high value bikes were stolen from a detached garage in Moor Lane.

They are described as:

  • Orange ST4 men’s mountain bike
  • Black Giant advance TCR men’s road bike
  • Black and white Lapierre Sensium 200 bike
  • Green and black Scot Scales 920 lady’s mountain bike

Some of the stolen bikes

Similarly, between 10pm on Wednesday 9 January and 2pm on Friday 11 January, a Specialized S-Works Enduro mountain bike was (main picture at top) stolen from an address on Main Road in Brighstone.

We are also releasing a picture of this bicycle.

If you witnessed either of these incidents, have seen these bikes, or have been offered sale of bikes matching these descriptions then please call police on 101, quoting 44190018589.

