Police issue appeal after serious assault in Ryde

Officers on the Isle of Wight are investigating a report of a serious assault in Ryde.

We were called to Ashey Road shortly after 3:50pm on Monday 26 June.

A 20 year-old man reported that he was assaulted by three men he did not know who had their faces covered.

He was treated at St Marys Hospital for a cut to his head, possibly caused by a blade, and has since been discharged.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the men involved.

Get in touch

Anyone who saw three men who were acting suspiciously in the area and who were wearing hooded tops should contact DS Roger Whitewick at Newport Police Station by calling 101 and quoting 44170243863, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously. In an emergency always dial 999.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0