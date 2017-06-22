Police issue appeal following fatal collision in Shalfleet

Police share this tragic news. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died. Ed

We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the Isle of Wight yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

Officers were called just before 5.50pm yesterday (21 June) to reports of a collision involving a Volkswagen Beetle and a motorcycle on Corf Road, Shalfleet.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man from Cowes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the car, a 62-yer-old man, was uninjured.

Our roads policing officers are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision.

Sergeant Mark Thornley said:

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who saw either the motorbike or dark blue Beetle in the area prior to what happened. “Any information you have could really assist our investigation, so please get in touch.”

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44170237046, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0