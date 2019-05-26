Police issue appeal for info after man left with head injuries

Two people have been arrested after a man was assaulted at a property in Ventnor. Police are appealing for any information.

Police van

Police shares this latest appeal. Ed

We were called at 1.44pm on Sunday 26 May to a report that a man had been assaulted at a property in Alpine Road, Ventnor.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, has been taken to hospital with a head injury.

Officers have arrested a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

They are currently in police custody.

An investigation is in its early stages but this is being treated as an isolated incident at this time.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190180846.

