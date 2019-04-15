Police issue second image of missing Ryde woman

Police are still appealing to Islanders to keep an eye open for missing Ryde woman, Joyce Maryon.

Over the weekend they released another photo to help identify Joyce, showing the distinctive clothing she was wearing when she went missing from Ryde, Isle of Wight, on 9th April.

They hope the photo might help the public identify 51 year old Joyce from her distinctive jacket with a wolf’s face on the back.

CCTV image

The image is taken from CCTV but shows her wearing the distinctive fleece or jacket. Joyce is also wearing white patterned trousers, a purple baseball cap and blue trainers with white soles. She is also carrying a black rucksack with a coloured design on.

Joyce is also described as being a white lady with pale skin and brown hair.

Growing concern

Police and and her family are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and would urge anyone who may have seen her to get in touch.

Get in touch

Have you seen this lady since she went missing just before midnight on 9th April?

If you think you recognise the description, please get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting 44190123466.