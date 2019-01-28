Police launch appeal following Sandown beach hut break-ins

The police share this latest appeals. Ed

Officers from the Sandown Bay Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out regular patrols on the Shanklin to Sandown revetment following fifteen break-ins to beach huts.

All the beach huts were broken into at some point between 8pm on Friday 25 January and 10am the following morning.

One of the beach huts had items taken from inside. These included: beach shoes, binoculars, and surf gloves.

Leavold: Don’t store valuables in huts

Sergeant Georgina Leavold said:

“We will be carrying out additional patrols in the area and have been reviewing CCTV, but are keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious. “I’d remind people not to store valuables in their beach hut, to ensure the doors and windows are properly locked, and to board up any gaps between the floor and door that could be exploited by opportunistic thieves.”

Get in touch

If you saw anything suspicious please call 101 quoting 44190031568.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting the same reference.

Image: westmidlandspolice under CC BY 2.0