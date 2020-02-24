Police launch investigation into alleged sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

Isle of Wight police have confirmed they are investigating an allegation of sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl that took place on Saturday night.

The sexual assault is reported to have taken place around 11.30pm near the pedestrian underpass at Snook’s Hill, Newport.

A spokesperson for Isle of Wight police said,

We are investigating an incident of serious sexual assault against a 15-year-old girl which was reported on Saturday 22 February. The incident happened in an area near Snook’s Hill in Newport. At this very early stage of the investigation, we are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances of what happened and supporting the individual concerned. We do not believe there is a risk to the wider public. Our enquiries are ongoing.

Get in touch

If you have any information please get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 4420 0068 540.

If you live nearby and have CCTV, please check and let police know if you have any relevant footage.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0