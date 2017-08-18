Police launch week-long crackdown on speeding drivers

Police share this latest news. Ed

The Joint Roads Policing Unit, which forms part of the Joint Operations Unit (JOU), is taking part in an European-wide crackdown on drivers who speed.

The latest Tispol – European Traffic Police Network – speed enforcement campaign, kicks off on August 21 and will run for a week.

The aim of the campaign is to enforce speed limits for all vehicles and draw greater public attention to the consequences of excessive or inappropriate speed.

The facts speak for themselves

If you hit a pedestrian at 40mph then they only have a survival chance of 10 per cent, whereas of you hit a pedestrian at 30mph then they have an 80 per cent chance of survival, so please drive appropriately, it’s not worth the risk.

Exceeding the speed limit or travelling too fast for the conditions have been shown to be causation factors in 20 per cent of all fatal casualties, 12 per cent of serious casualties and 10 per cent of the total casualties across the JOU region.

Catastrophic effects of speeding

Road Safety Sergeant Rob Heard said: