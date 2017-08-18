Pumping station leak leads to temp advice to not swim at beach

Residents and visitors are being advised by the Isle of Wight council to avoid bathing near Gurnard Beach until further notice.

They say,

“Southern Water are currently working to fix a leak on a rising main at the Woodvale Wastewater Pumping Station near to Gurnard Beach. “Although initially they were able to manage flows through tankering, the difficult location of the site – coupled with rainfall in the area – increased flows to such a level that on Thursday morning, Southern Water were forced to make a limited release of screened wastewater via the long sea outfall, or risk flooding properties in the area. “Southern Water are working to fix the leak as quickly as possible.”

Precaution: “Minimal to no impact on bathing water”

The council goes on to say,

“The Environment Agency have been informed and the council is working closely with Southern Water to manage the situation. Southern Water have advised that there is likely to be minimal to no impact on bathing water, although we will of course continue to monitor the situation closely. “Therefore, as a precaution, the council is advising bathers not to swim at this location until further notice.”

Image: © Isle of Wight Council

Location map

View the location of this story.