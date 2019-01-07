Flasher leads to police patrols

Police appeal following an incident on Sunday afternoon. Ed

Appeal following indecent exposure in Brighstone.

We are investigating a report of a man indecently exposing himself to a 59 year-old woman in Brighstone on Sunday 6 January.

Shortly after 1:50pm the woman was walking her dog along the footpath between Wilberforce Road and Pippins Close. A man exposed himself to the victim before running off.

The woman was not hurt.

She described the man as:

White

Around 6ft tall

He was wearing a blue jacket with the hood up and dark trousers

He was aged around 20 years-old

Sergeant Justin Pringle said:

”Officers will be continuing to patrol the area as part of our investigation. Anyone with any concerns can speak to one of these uniformed officers. “We are trying to establish if this incident is linked to four other similar reports received from the Wootton area on 9 and 30 December, and in August and September.”

Get in touch

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information about suspicious activity in the area can call 101 quoting 44190006427.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting the same reference.

Image: westmidlandspolice under CC BY 2.0