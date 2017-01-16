Police search Luccombe coastal path for missing man, Robbie Gibson

Police share details of this search taking place this week following the disappearance of Robbie Gibson in June 2016. Ed

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary will be carrying out a search on the Luccombe Road coastal path, Shanklin, between Monday 16 January and Wednesday 18 January, in connection with a missing person investigation.

At 3pm on Monday, June 13 2016, Robert Gibson, 45, left his home in Gipsy Hill, Norwood, Greater London, and was seen later that day in the Co-operative store on Central Hill, Gipsy Hill.

Confirmed sighting

Police received a confirmed sighting of Robert at 6.45pm that day catching the catamaran from Portsmouth to Ryde, Isle of Wight.

He is then believed to have boarded a train at Ryde Pier Head towards Lake and Shanklin.

Hampshire Constabulary officers, with the assistance of the dog unit, will be searching the area between 9am and 4pm on January 16 and January 17, and between 9am and 12pm on January 18.

In addition, we would like to re-appeal for anyone who has any information regarding Robert’s whereabouts.

Robert’s description

Robert is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build with grey / silver hair.

He wears black rimmed Prada glasses.

He was last seen wearing a blue / grey T-shirt with green/brown khaki trousers.

Area too overgrown during summer months

Detective Sergeant John Stirling, from Newport CID, said:

“Robert has been missing for a number of months now, and we are still keen to trace his steps. “He was last seen in Co-op in Shanklin, and is known to enjoy coastal walks. We know that the coastal path near Luccombe Road is a particular route Robert has walked in the past during trips to the Isle of Wight. “Officers have chosen to search the area now as it was too overgrown during the summer months when Robert was reported missing. “We hope this search will provide us with additional evidence which may help us trace Robert.”

Get in touch

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det Sgt John Stirling on 101, quoting 44160231297, or contact the charity Missing People on 116000.