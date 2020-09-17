Police set out how they aim to disrupt supply of Class A drugs on the Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight Police have been busy this week focusing on drugs supply across the Island. They share this latest news, in their own words, Ed

Disrupting the supply of class A drugs is one of our absolute priorities, and we have carried out a lot of enforcement and engagement work to tackle this.

We executed a drugs warrant at a premises in Shanklin on Tuesday 15th September, and arrested a 57-year-old woman on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. Enforcement, however, is just one element of the work we do.

Out in the community

Part of our work this week has involved visiting local schools, as well as speaking with taxi firms, hotels and other businesses in the hospitality industry to educate them around spotting the signs of child exploitation.

Drug Networks are responsible for high levels of violence in addition to the exploitation and abuse of vulnerable adults and children.

Island-wide coverage

This work has taken us all over the Island, including Cowes, Newport, Freshwater, Yarmouth, Chale, Rookley, Totland, Newchurch and Brighstone.

Neighbourhood officers were joined by the Dog Unit to carry out some work at the Royal Mail sorting offices too. This was in part to target the supply of class A drugs coming to the Isle of Wight through the postal service, but also to enhance the training of the dogs.

Harbour activity

Officers have also been engaging with the harbours at Yarmouth, Cowes, Newtown and Shalfleet to share information around possible drugs supply routes. We continue to encourage harbour staff to remain vigilant and report and suspicious activity on the water to us.

In addition to all of this, we have also worked with a local metal detectorist to conduct sweeps of areas where we suspect drug dealing has taken place, and we have seized some knives as a result of this.

Effective collaboration

An effective response to drugs networks and County Lines demands real collaboration. We work with our partners in the public and private sectors, as well as charities, and you – the community.

We all need to be responding to the County Lines threat, whether it’s those in the education and welfare sectors, hire vehicle companies used by dealers to transport couriers, or the short-term rental sector which gangs use to accommodate couriers. Please be vigilant and report suspicious activity.

Trust your instincts

Members of the public can help too. The best advice is to trust your instincts – if somebody shows signs of mistreatment, or a child seems to be travelling long distances or is unfamiliar with a locality, you can report suspicions to us, or British Transport Police if on the transport network, on 101. Alternatively you can report 100% anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form.

Even if someone isn’t involved in County Lines dealing, they may be being exploited in some other way, so it’s always worth speaking out. If you see a crime in action or a life is in danger please call 999.

Image: westmidlandspolice under CC BY 2.0