Police urge residents to call 999 only in an emergency

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

Hampshire Constabulary, along with emergency services around the country, has been facing an unprecedented number of 999 and 101 calls over the past month.

This surge in calls is believed to be partly attributed to the increase in good weather, as well as an increased level of alertness among the public following recent terrorist attacks.

However, increasingly, we are finding that people are calling 999 when it’s not an emergency. In an attempt to help people to understand which number they should call and when, we are going to be releasing information on our social media channels and through the media.

Facts to consider

Here are some facts and figures about our call numbers and what we’re asking members of the public to consider.

The overall number of 999 calls between January to June 2017 has increased by 9 per cent (114,486 this year, compared with 105,212 calls in the same time period in 2016). The overall number of calls to the 101 non-emergency number in this time period also increased by 1 per cent (326,230 this year compared with 324,069 calls in January to June 2016).

We always prioritise 999 calls over the non-emergency 101 number. When we have significant numbers of 999 calls, we dedicate more of our call handlers to operating these emergency calls. At peak times of demand, this reduces our capacity to answer non-emergency calls.

If a life is in danger, a crime is being committed, there’s a risk of injury or an immediate police response is required, dial 999. Calls to this number are always free.

For non-emergency police enquiries, call 101. Calls to this number cost a flat fee of 15p, no matter what time of day you call or how long you are on the phone for.

Our peak demand times for 101 calls are between 8am-10am and 4pm-8pm. If callers experience a delay in getting through to us on the 101 number, we are asking them not to phone 999 as an alternative but to please call back later. We receive a significant amount of calls which don’t require police assistance. Before calling, please think about whether the police are the best people to help you. If you are looking for general information or the latest news, please visit our website www.hampshire.police.uk



Image: sevilaydurul under CC BY 2.0