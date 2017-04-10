Isle of Wight Police versus IW NHS charity football match

At the end of this month (30th April) the Isle of Wight Police will be taking on the Isle of Wight NHS in a charity football match.

The match is in aid of the Joe Ellis Trust, a set up in 2014 following the sad death of Isle of Wight teenager Joe Ellis.

Make a date to support the teams by watching the match at St George’s Park, Newport on the 30th (a Sunday) which kicks off at 4pm (gates open 3.15pm)

There’ll be free parking, a licensed bar, snack shack open for hot food and refreshments and there’ll also be family fun and entertainment.

Entry is £3 for adults and £1 for under 16s.

