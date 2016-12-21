Police want to talk to this man about a sex offence against teenage girl

Do you recognise this man? Police are very keen to talk to him following a sexual offence against a 16 year old girl on a bus in October.

CCTV of sex attacker

Police release CCTV images following a sex offence on 16 year old girl. Ed

We’d like to speak to him about a report of a sex offence against a 16-year-old girl on a bus on the Isle of Wight on 13 October 2016.

The incident happened on a bus travelling between Newport and Yarmouth, at around 5.30pm.

The man was described as:

  • White
  • Late 40s
  • Receding hairline
  • Distinctive eyebrows

While this incident happened two months ago, we’re issuing the CCTV as it is particularly clear and we hope that somebody will recognise the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44160387458, alternatively call the anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Wednesday, 21st December, 2016 5:44pm

By

Filed under: Island-wide, Newport, Police, Top story, Yarmouth

1 Comment

  1. yjc


    21.Dec.2016 11:19pm

    Why has it taken so long for this picture to be released?

    Reply

What readers say

