Police want to talk to this man about a sex offence against teenage girl

Police release CCTV images following a sex offence on 16 year old girl. Ed

We’d like to speak to him about a report of a sex offence against a 16-year-old girl on a bus on the Isle of Wight on 13 October 2016.

The incident happened on a bus travelling between Newport and Yarmouth, at around 5.30pm.

The man was described as:

White

Late 40s

Receding hairline

Distinctive eyebrows

While this incident happened two months ago, we’re issuing the CCTV as it is particularly clear and we hope that somebody will recognise the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44160387458, alternatively call the anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111