Police warning after power tools stolen from garden sheds in series of burglaries

The police share this latest appeal. Ed

We’re issuing crime prevention advice to residents on the Isle of Wight after a number of tool thefts from outbuildings.

Between Monday 26 June and Wednesday 19 July items including chainsaws, strimmers, and a circular saw have been stolen from addresses in Newport.

Seven reports have been received so far, with six relating to premises on Blackwater Road and one the seventh on Medina Avenue. Two of the reports relate to locks being cut, but no items being taken.

We’re especially keen to hear from anyone who has been offered any second-hand Stihl power tools for sale in the area.

Ventnor and Sandown targeted

In addition two outbuildings on The Pitts and Church Road in Ventnor, and Station Avenue in Sandown, were broken into between 15 June and 19 July. Again power tools were stolen and a cement mixer was taken from the shed on Church Road.

Officers are investigating whether any of the thefts reported to us are linked in any way.

We’d like to take this opportunity to remind people of the following crime prevention advice.

General home and outbuilding security

Keep the boundaries of your property well-maintained and secure to try to keep out unwanted visitors.

Ensure all doors and windows are shut and locked when not in use.

Ensure windows and door frames are in good repair.

Fit adequate locks to sheds, garages and outbuildings and consider fitting shutters or grilles to windows, or blocking them completely.

Fit good quality window locks.

Consider fitting a monitored home intruder alarm.

Check security equipment regularly to ensure it works properly.

Security lighting

Install automatic security lights that come on at dusk and go off at dawn.

Help make your property look occupied by fitting timer switches to lamps in different rooms and set them to come on at staggered times.

Make sure the manufacturer’s instructions are adhered to at all times when using electrical security devices.

CCTV and intruder alarms

Consider installing CCTV to provide formal surveillance to the most vulnerable areas of the property.

Consider installing an audible and monitored intruder alarm system.

Equipment security

Leave vehicles out of sight when not in use.

Vehicles and plant equipment should be locked when left outside and the keys kept in your possession or in a locked key safe.

Consider the use of hitch locks, wheel clamps or ground anchors. You may require a combination of the above to meet insurance requirements.

Security marking

All property, including vehicles and tools, should be uniquely marked, photographed and details such as serial, chassis and model numbers recorded.

The purpose of marking property is:

To reduce the payoff to the thief – traceable property may be more difficult to sell on.

To increase the likelihood of identifying property as stolen – thereby assisting prosecution.

To increase the likelihood of re-uniting property with the owner.

There are a number of methods for marking property effectively.

Covertly – for example through use of Forensic DNA marker as liquid, gel or grease; UV pen; tracking or tagging technology; micro-marking.

Overtly – by engraving/chemical etching; labels; postcoding or use of bar codes.

Log your property for free on www.immobilise.com

Get in touch

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44170263786 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

Image: digitalinternet under CC BY 2.0