Police warning following recent daytime burglaries on the Isle of Wight

The police share this latest news. Ed

We are reminding Islanders to keep their homes securely locked over the summer following reports of burglaries in Seaview, Nettlestone and Bembridge.

Daytime burglaries

The first took place between 3.30pm and 6pm on 14 July in Seaview when a property was accessed via an insecure door, and a wallet and purse were stolen from inside.

Similarly, between 10am and 12pm on 15 July, a house in Nettlestone was entered through an unlocked door and a wallet and cash were stolen from inside the house.

Finally, some time between 9am on 15 July and 9am on 16 July, an attempt was made to enter a house through a bathroom window in Bembridge. The attempt was unsuccessful and nothing was stolen, but damage was caused to the window sill.

Keep doors and windows locked

We know it is tempting to leave doors and windows unlocked and open in the summer when it’s hot, but it’s important to remember that this can give burglars the perfect opportunity to enter your home.

If you’re upstairs or out of the room, even just for a few minutes, close them and help shut burglars out.

Helpful tips

Of course, burglars still target homes when the doors and windows are locked.

For more information on how to keep your home secure, visit our Website.

Image: Angeloangelo under CC BY 2.0