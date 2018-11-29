Pop-up Xmas Presence calls for Universal Credit to be scrapped

Sharon shares details of this upcoming event. Ed
Unite Community will have a ‘Pop-up Xmas Presence’ between 12-2pm in St James Square, Newport, this Saturday afternoon.
Offering information and support, the Pop-Up Presence is part of a UK-wide National Day of Action, calling for Universal Credit to be stopped and scrapped, due to damage its causing.
As a Pop-Up Collection Point for Isle of Wight Foodbank, please bring any donation you might spare; with Foodbanks use expected to soar over Xmas, we warmly welcome and need your support.
Thursday, 29th November, 2018 1:40pm
