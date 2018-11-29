Pop-up Xmas Presence calls for Universal Credit to be scrapped

This Saturday in Newport, the Pop-Up Xmas Presence is part of a UK-wide National Day of Action calling for Universal Credit to be stopped and scrapped. Find out more between 12-2pm.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Poverty graffiti

Sharon shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Unite Community will have a ‘Pop-up Xmas Presence’ between 12-2pm in St James Square, Newport, this Saturday afternoon.

Offering information and support, the Pop-Up Presence is part of a UK-wide National Day of Action, calling for Universal Credit to be stopped and scrapped, due to damage its causing.

As a Pop-Up Collection Point for Isle of Wight Foodbank, please bring any donation you might spare; with Foodbanks use expected to soar over Xmas, we warmly welcome and need your support.

Image: psd under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 29th November, 2018 1:40pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lUo

Filed under: Featured, Government, Island-wide, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*