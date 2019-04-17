Popular cycle track to open during holidays and weekends despite power works

Island Roads has been working with Scottish and Southern Electricity (SSE) to minimise disruption during important work to renew high voltage cables beneath the Cowes to Newport cycle track.

The SSE work will see three cables laid a metre beneath the cycle track to improve supplies to the Cowes area which have been hit by recent outages due to the ageing infrastructure. The work will be done between 23rd April and 13th June during which time it will be necessary to close the section of the track for periods between Arctic Road, Cowes and Medham.

Working to reduce impact of works

Island Roads nor the IW Council is able to prevent a public utility company undertaking schemes of this nature, but both seek to work with the company involved to reduce the impact of works on the travelling public.

As a result of such discussions with SSE in respect of the cycletrack, it has been agreed that work will not take place during the Bank Holidays (6th and 27th May) or school half term holiday (27th –

31st May). Island Roads is directing work takes place over extended hours during the closure (at least 7am to 7pm) in order to reduce the overall duration of the work. If work is not taking place, and it is safe to do so, the cycle track will be open during weekends.

SSE work of this type is subject to delays during inclement weather so the company wants to undertake the project at a time when favourable weather can reasonably be expected. The planned schedule does however seek to avoid the main holiday season.

Thornton: Ensure track open for leisure use

Iain Thornton, Island Roads streetworks manager, said:

“This work is necessary to improve the powered infrastructure to Cowes but we have worked with SSE to reduce disruption and to ensure the cycle track is open as much as possible outside of SSE work times. “By opening the route when possible at weekends and during the school May half-term holiday, as well as bank holidays we will at least ensure the cycle track will be open for leisure use as much as possible and, crucially, for events like the Randonee.”

SSE: There is a real need to upgrade these cables

Simon Biles of SSE said: