Popular Phoenix Choir are back in Brighstone for fundraising concert

Robin shares details of this upcoming fundraiser event. Ed

A special opportunity to hear the fabulous Phoenix Choir celebrating their 10thAnniversary year with a concert in St Mary’s Church Brighstone on Saturday, 1st June at 7.30pm.

The wonderful acoustics of this old Norman Church will resonate with some beautiful musical renditions to satisfy all tastes – this is an evening definitely not to be missed.

Varied programme

Included in the choir’s varied programme will be the theme song from the film Titanic ‘My Heart Will Go On’, ‘Memory’ from the musical Cats, Puccini’s ‘O My Beloved Father’ and Elvis Presley’s ‘American Trilogy’ among many others.

Free entry

Admission is free and there will be refreshments in the interval.

All proceeds from donations, raffle etc will go to the St Mary’s Church Roof Appeal.

In view of the popularity of this very talented choir, early seating is recommended.