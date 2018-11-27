Portsmouth Daisy Bus out of action until next week

Due to serious staff illness the community bus which transports Island cancer patients to the Queen Alexandra Hospital is out of action.

Wessex Cancer Trust - Daisy Bus

Wessex Cancer Trust have advised that the Portsmouth Daisy Bus (which transports Island cancer patients from the hovercraft in Southsea to the Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham) is out of action, due to serious staff illness.

Wessex Cancer Trust apologise for any inconvenience caused.

The service will resume on Monday, 3rd December.

Tuesday, 27th November, 2018 12:21pm

