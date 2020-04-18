Police advise residents to avoid area following ‘substantial’ landslide: All emergency services in attendance (updated)

Coastguard, Police and the Fire Service are all attending an incident at the southern end of Shanklin beach following a ‘substantial’ landslide.

A spokesperson for the Fire Service said,

“Interagency rescue incident involving a landslide believed to have missing persons involved. “Several people have been rescued by coastguard who had been cut off due to the landslide, but not involved in it.”

Police: Avoid the area at all costs

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary confirmed,

“We’re currently supporting our emergency service colleagues from the coastguard and fire service following a substantial cliff collapse at the southern end of Shanklin beach. “As a result of the collapse, access to the beach from Luccombe Bay is not safe for the public. “If you are out on your daily exercise please AVOID this area at all costs. “Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

