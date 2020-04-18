A leap in the number of official number of confirmed Isle of Wight Covid-19 cases

Yesterday the NHS Trust CEO said the number of people being treated in the hospital is still in single figures. That may change with this latest increase, but they are well-prepared

st mary's hospital

The official number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight has risen from 58 to 67 in the last 24 hours.

Anecdotally there are many more cases of Coronavirus in the community – including in care homes – with Island residents who are showing symptoms self-isolating. Only those requiring hospital treatment are currently being tested and counted.

15 people have recovered
As of 16th April, 15 people admitted to St Mary’s Hospital to have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and been discharged.

A total of 13 people have sadly died after being tested for Covid-19

A breakdown of national figures can be found on the Covid-19 Dashboard.

Residents continue to be urged to remain at home in order to stay safe and help the NHS save lives.

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe
Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).

Social distancing
It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.

Seeking advice
Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.

Image: © Bob Seely

Saturday, 18th April, 2020 4:39pm

By

