Post Office still seeking someone to take on Newport vacancy before branch closes next month

As the Co-operative supermarket on South Street, Newport is due to close on 6th February, it means the Post Office that is located within the store will also close.

A Post Office spokesperson said,

“The operator for Newport Post Office has resigned and the branch is due to close on Saturday 6th February at 1pm. “The vacancy is advertised on our Website. “We are working hard to restore service to Newport as soon as possible as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

Will be a “big loss”

Mimi French, who outside of lockdown regularly uses the Post Office, told News OnTheWight,

“The closure of this well used resource will affect a lot of local businesses and residents and will be a big loss. “The hardworking, knowledgeable and helpful staff will be greatly missed.”

Alternatives

In the interim alternative branches in the area include Pan, Carisbrooke and Gunville: