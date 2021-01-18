Post Office still seeking someone to take on Newport vacancy before branch closes next month

Until someone can be found to take on a Post Office in Newport, customers will have to visit alternative branches

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

The exterior of Newport Co-op

As the Co-operative supermarket on South Street, Newport is due to close on 6th February, it means the Post Office that is located within the store will also close.

A Post Office spokesperson said,

“The operator for Newport Post Office has resigned and the branch is due to close on Saturday 6th February at 1pm.

“The vacancy is advertised on our Website.  

“We are working hard to restore service to Newport as soon as possible as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

Will be a “big loss”
Mimi French, who outside of lockdown regularly uses the Post Office, told News OnTheWight,

“The closure of this well used resource will affect a lot of local businesses and residents and will be a big loss.  

“The hardworking, knowledgeable and helpful staff will be greatly missed.”

Alternatives
In the interim alternative branches in the area include Pan, Carisbrooke and Gunville:

  • Pan Post Office, 87 Royal Exchange, Newport, PO30 2HW
  • Carisbrooke Post Office, 52 Carisbrooke High Street, Carisbrooke, PO30 1NR
  • Gunville Post Office, 125 Gunville Road, Newport, PO30 5LE

Monday, 18th January, 2021 3:27pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ocz

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Small Business, Unexpected

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*