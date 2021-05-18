Plans for pottery and former butcher’s shop to be converted into housing

A former butcher’s shop, turned pottery studio, in Niton could be coming to the end of its retail life.

The shop on Niton High Street has most recently housed Tregear Pottery but with the lease of the shop ending in the summer, the property may be headed for residential use.

Convert to a three-bed bungalow

Plans have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council, by Mrs J Phillips, who is taking care of the shop, to convert it into a three-bed bungalow.

Before the pottery workshop, a butcher and food companies had occupied the site.

Limited demand as retail unit

However, according to planning agent, Phil Salmon, the demand for the premises as a business site and retail unit had been extremely limited.

The site was on the market for three years, between September 2006, when Forrest Butchers left the site, and December 2009.

No takers came forward to occupy the site until Mrs Phillips’ Real Island Food Company, who only stayed for two years.

Opportunity for new housing

In planning documents, Mr Salmon said,

“While Niton accommodates a number of community facilities and shops, it also generates housing need for which the Island Plan Core Strategy also recognises the village has an opportunity to accommodate new housing development.”

With the impact of Covid on the retail market, Mr Salmon also said there was currently no demand for retail floor space, while market predictions indicate further collapse.

Demolition planned

To accommodate the change of use to a residential property, the workshop and outbuilding would be demolished to provide space for an extension and private garden space.

It is said the building’s impact would enhance the street scene, reflecting a sustainable change of use and design for the site within the heart of an existing rural service centre.

To view the plans, 21/00937/FUL, you can visit the council’s planning register. Comments will be accepted until 14th June.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed