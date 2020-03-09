Power cut for Isle of Wight residents

SSE hope to restore the power by 6.30pm tonight

A number of properties (over 150 postcodes) in the PO38 area are currently experiencing power cuts.

Parts of Niton, Whitwell and Ventnor have been without electricity for the last hour.

Scottish and Southern Electric say they hope to restore power by 6.30pm tonight (Monday).

Follow the updates on the SSE Website.

