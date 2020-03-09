Power cut for Isle of Wight residents

A number of properties (over 150 postcodes) in the PO38 area are currently experiencing power cuts.
Parts of Niton, Whitwell and Ventnor have been without electricity for the last hour.
Scottish and Southern Electric say they hope to restore power by 6.30pm tonight (Monday).
Follow the updates on the SSE Website.
Monday, 9th March, 2020 4:58pm
By Sally Perry
