Powerful documentary explores the global issue of ‘body loathing’

Body image is an issue that affects many people of all ages. For some, it dominates their life and can have an devastating impact.

If this subject interests you, the upcoming screening of Embrace – a life-changing social-impact documentary that explores the serious issue of body image – is something you need go along to.

The film follows body image activist, Taryn Brumfitt’s crusade as she explores the global issue of body loathing, inspiring us to change the way we feel about ourselves and think about our bodies.

Isle of Wight screening

Clare Toogood, a theatre nurse at St Mary’s Hospital, has purchased a licence to show the film at Quay Arts on Wednesday 15th November.

There will also be time after the film to discuss your thoughts on the matter and have a chat with the Clare.

This trailer gives you an idea of what to expect from the film:



Book now

Tickets are £10 each and once 2,000 public licenses are sold, Embrace will take the documentary and educational guide to all secondary schools in the UK for free.

Book now via Quay Arts Website or pop in and buy in person.

For parents considering taking their children to see the film – which is encouraged – there’s a parent’s guide on the Embrace Website.

