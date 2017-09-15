Praise for Isle of Wight primary school

Ofsted have published today their latest inspection report for Yarmouth Primary School.

This was the first visit since the school was judged to be ‘Good’ in January 2013.

Staff, parents and pupils were pleased to learn the school continues to be rated as ‘Good’ by the inspectors.

Good quality of education

Highlights from the report include:

The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.

Leaders, including governors, have been active in promoting and shaping the school’s vision and values which have created a culture of high ambition for pupils and staff.

Pupils say that they like school. They value learning and have positive attitudes in lessons.

The school has have improved the teaching of early reading skills.

Parents are overwhelmingly supportive of the school and hold the Head in high regard.

Pupils feel safe and know how to keep themselves safe because of the lessons that they have.

School leaders have raised overall levels of attendance successfully.

Girls in key stages 1 and 2 make rapid progress in writing and the standards achieved are in line with the national expectation.

The report

Full details can be found in the report below.





