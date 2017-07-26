Precautionary closure of West Wight Alpaca Farm

This in from the West Wight Alpacas. Ed

Due to unforeseen circumstances we have made the difficult decision to temporarily shut our farm to the public.

It is possible that a small number of our animals may have been exposed to a micro bacterium and although at this stage it is not confirmed, we are working together with our local vet and the NFU and we feel that a period of closure is the best decision.

APHA are aware of the situation and have not asked us to close; the course of action we have chosen is a precaution only.

Minimal risk to visitors

Please note, any perceived risk to visitors is absolutely minimal either now or in the future. There is no risk to neighbouring houses or communities.

David Thornton, Visit Isle of Wight said,

“The health and safety of visitors is paramount to both Visit Isle of Wight and West Wight Alpacas, and we fully support their conscientious decision to close over the next few days.”

Cafe and shop open

The Llama Tree Bistro and The Yarn Barn gift shop will remain open to the public. We hope that island residents and visitors will continue to show their support and join us for a coffee, or pizza whilst we work through this difficult period with the farm.

