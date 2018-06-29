Press and public excluded from meeting about new assistant chief executive

The controversial restructuring of senior management at the Isle of Wight council begins next week when the Appointments Panel consider a new assistant chief executive and chief strategy officer.

John Metcalfe - Now CEO of Isle of Wight council - 25 Nov 2015

A confidential meeting will take place on Monday to appoint a new assistant chief executive and chief strategy officer at the Isle of Wight Council.

Last week, chief executive John Metcalfe defended the council’s decision to appoint a host of new managers, as well as giving pay rises to existing senior staff. The roles will cost the council a total of £400,000.

The meeting, to take place behind closed doors, will consider the appointment of an assistant chief executive, on a salary of £92,000.

Position ‘ringfenced’
Last week, Mr Metcalfe said the position was ‘ringfenced’ for Wendy Perrera and Bill Murphy, after their roles of head of place and head of contract management were axed under the plans.

The council declined to comment ahead of the meeting.

On the appointments committee is council leader Cllr Dave Stewart, deputy leader Cllr Stuart Hutchinson, and councillors Chris Quirk and Brian Tyndall.

Members declining to take part
Independent Labour and Green councillors, Geoff Brodie and Michael Lilley both declined to participate.

Cllr Brodie said he welcomed the change of role of head of place.

He said:

“Wendy is currently working what is effectively three jobs.

“I have always said her job was untenable.”

Brodie: Restructuring costs an ‘insult to Islanders’
However, he said the decision to spend the money on restructuring senior management was an ‘insult’ to Islanders.

He added:

“Just look at the panel appointing. You have four men, all from the Conservatives and no one from the Island Independents or other groups.”

Friday, 29th June, 2018 2:37pm

By

1 Comment on "Press and public excluded from meeting about new assistant chief executive"

William

Great to see democracy in action

29, June 2018 3:26 pm
What readers say

