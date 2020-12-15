Prestigious travel awards ‘a ringing endorsement’ of staff’s hard work says holiday park operator chief

Parkdean Resorts, the UK’s largest holiday park operator, which operates four holiday parks in the Isle of Wight, has been announced as the winner of two Gold awards in the prestigious 2020 British Travel Awards: Best UK Family Holiday Company, and Best UK Holiday Parks and Lodges Company.

Usually a live event, this year’s Awards were announced by TV presenter Alex Jones, at a virtual ceremony, broadcast live from London yesterday (Monday 14th December).

Nine awards over last five years

These awards take Parkdean Resorts’ tally of wins to nine over the last five years, having also picked up the title of Best UK Family Holiday Company at least year’s ceremony.

The company owns and operates 67 award winning holiday parks nationwide in coastal locations and areas of natural beauty across the UK with a wide range of accommodation options including static caravans, lodges and glamping as well as touring and camping pitches.

Richards: A ringing endorsement of all the hard work

Steve Richards, Chief Executive, Parkdean Resorts, said,

“Our team has worked exceptionally hard to put a smile on the face of so many British families after such a difficult year. The BTAs are voted for by members of the public, so these awards are a ringing endorsement of all the hard work that our teams up and down the country have put in to help create amazing memories for our holidaymakers and owners.” British Travel Awards’ chief executive Lorraine Barnes Burton said: “Parkdean Resortsis to be congratulated on winning Best UK Family Holiday Company, and Best UK Holiday Parks and Lodges Company, in this most difficult year for the travel industry. “The winners of the British Travel Awards are decided by votes from the travelling public and despite many people being unable to take a holiday this year some did manage to, before and between lockdowns. We also asked voters to show their support for companies they had a good experience with, paying attention to customer service – recognising companies who had helped them with re-bookings, refunds and cancellations. “The British Travel Awards is still the largest consumer voted awards in the UK and congratulations to all the worthy winners. We’re looking ahead and forward, all being well, to travelling again soon.”

