Primary school rated ‘Good’ after six years of ‘Requires Improvement’

Staff, parents and pupils at All Saints’ Primary School in Freshwater are celebrating today after the school was rated Good by Ofsted in every areas of provision.

The new ranking follows a two-day inspection last month and lifts the school out of ‘Requires Improvement’ status, a result of the last three full inspections since 2013.

Mobley: Very proud of every member of my team

The head teacher, Nicky Mobley wrote to parents to inform them on the good news and said,

“This is a reflection of the hard work, commitment, dedication and support of our team of staff and governors and I am very proud of every member of my team who has been part of making this happen in challenging circumstances in recent months. “It follows the fantastic SATs results achieved by our Year Six children; all of our children here work hard and make great progress, which has been recognised, and I am also proud of them all too.”

Highlights from report

Full details of the report to follow in due course. Highlights include:

Pupils care for and respect each other

Pupils throughout the school feel safe

Pupils behave and concentrate well in class

Pupils and staff have strong relationships

Pupils with special educational needs/disabilities are supported well

Staff have high expectations of what pupils can achieve

Pupils learn the skills they need to thrive in the future

The head teacher and staff worked hard to review and improve the school’s curriculum

Governors keep a close eye on the school’s procedures

This is a vigilant and caring school that ensures pupils’ welfare is given the highest priority

