Primary school rated ‘Good’ after six years of ‘Requires Improvement’

Staff, parents and pupils at All Saints’ Primary School in Freshwater are celebrating today after the school was rated Good by Ofsted in every areas of provision.
The new ranking follows a two-day inspection last month and lifts the school out of ‘Requires Improvement’ status, a result of the last three full inspections since 2013.
Mobley: Very proud of every member of my team
The head teacher, Nicky Mobley wrote to parents to inform them on the good news and said,
“This is a reflection of the hard work, commitment, dedication and support of our team of staff and governors and I am very proud of every member of my team who has been part of making this happen in challenging circumstances in recent months.
“It follows the fantastic SATs results achieved by our Year Six children; all of our children here work hard and make great progress, which has been recognised, and I am also proud of them all too.”
Highlights from report
Full details of the report to follow in due course. Highlights include:
- Pupils care for and respect each other
- Pupils throughout the school feel safe
- Pupils behave and concentrate well in class
- Pupils and staff have strong relationships
- Pupils with special educational needs/disabilities are supported well
- Staff have high expectations of what pupils can achieve
- Pupils learn the skills they need to thrive in the future
- The head teacher and staff worked hard to review and improve the school’s curriculum
- Governors keep a close eye on the school’s procedures
- This is a vigilant and caring school that ensures pupils’ welfare is given the highest priority
Thursday, 10th October, 2019 10:17am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2neA
Filed under: Education, Freshwater, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Ofsted reports, Top story, West Wight, Youth
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓