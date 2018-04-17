Prime Minister Theresa May sends support for Isle of Wight Pride’s 72 mile challenge

If you follow OnTheWight on social media you would have seen our updates on Matt and Joe completing their 72 mile challenge.

Matt Bundy, Trustee of Isle of Wight Pride and his partner Joe completed a gruelling challenge this weekend to highlight LGBT+ Human rights issues across the globe.

They set off at 2pm on Friday 13th April and walked non-stop around the Island on the Coastal path. Each mile they completed was dedicated to a Country where being LGBT+ is still illegal.

Support from PM

There was also a welcome boost today, when a letter from the Prime Minister, Theresa May, arrived adding her support to their cause.

Discrimination and persecution has to stop

Following the walk, Matt Bundy said,

“Right now, there is a lot of physical and emotional exhaustion. Our legs don’t work and I think we have managed to gain 72 blisters between us too! “It’s pretty emotional too to think not only about what we have just done, but also the incredible engagement and awareness raising of vitally important issues. With the commonwealth heads of Government meeting this week, we urge Theresa May to ensure that LGBT+ rights are firmly on the agenda, it’s shocking that 37 of the commonwealth countries still discriminate and persecute LGBT+ citizens. This has to stop.”

You can review their walk and the information about each country via the Pride Twitter and Facebook pages

For now, the Isle of Wight Pride team are looking at what their next crazy challenge could be!