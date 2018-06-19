Priory School the latest Isle of Wight school to receive Ofsted report

Priory School in Whippingham has received its latest Ofsted inspection report, the first for six years.

The inspectors found the independent school to be ‘Good’ in all areas of provision, with Outstanding early years provision.

The proprietor came in for particular praise from the inspector, with teachers recognised for having developed a positive learning environment across all age ranges.

Strengths of the school

Some of the highlights of the report include:

The proprietor has built a caring school with pupils’ needs at its heart. Staff have high expectations of pupils and of what they are able to achieve.

Pupils’ personal development and welfare are outstanding. Staff care for and support pupils exceptionally well. The school has a family atmosphere and pupils thrive.

Safeguarding is effective.

Leaders have ensured that the rich curriculum is supplemented by a wide variety of clubs, visiting speakers and trips.

Pupils’ attitude to the school is impressive. They are keen to learn and proud of their school.

Leaders have ensured that teaching is effective so that current pupils make strong progress. Teachers are passionate about their subject and inspire pupils. However, the quality of teaching is variable in the junior section of the school, especially in mathematics.

Pupils’ attendance is not high enough.

Parents and carers are overwhelmingly positive about the support and education that their child receives. The vast majority of parents who responded to the online questionnaire would recommend the school to others.

Children make an excellent start to their learning in Reception. They make outstanding progress due to first-rate teaching and an inspirational curriculum.

There are too few sixth-form students to comment about trends in outcomes over time, although students achieved well above national averages in 2017. They receive good preparation for their future.

Leaders have not monitored the success of their improvement plans sharply enough.

Those responsible for governance are suitably experienced and skilled and make sure that the school complies with the independent school standards. The proprietor is strengthening governance arrangements so that the leadership of the school is sustainable into the future.

The report

Full details can be found in the report below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.





