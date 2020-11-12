Project to reduce build up of silt in Harbour abandoned

News shared by Michael Toulmin, the chair of BHUG, in his own words. Ed

The long-term future of Bembridge Harbour is uncertain following the announcement by the Bembridge Harbour Users’ Group (BHUG) that they have abandoned their project to repair the groyne which sits at the entrance to the Harbour.

Years of preparation have now gone to waste as a result of delays of 15 months following the harbour company’s withholding of support for the project.

Build up of siltation in the Harbour

The reinstatement of the groyne would have played a significant role in helping to reduce the level of siltation in the Harbour.

BHUG said that, regrettably, it was impossible to continue to put on hold the plans for the work, as the team of volunteers at the heart of the project were no longer available.

Fundraising unlikely

Due to this forced delay, the prospects for the necessary fundraising of c. £250k now appear to be somewhat remote given the current financial climate and other essential preparatory work would need to be reworked.

Delays made project unachievable

The decision to abandon the project came after the committee concluded that the delay has had such a negative impact as to make the project unachievable.

Michael Toulmin, the chair of BHUG, said,