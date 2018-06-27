Prolific Poppies: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

The Isle of Wight poppy fields are now in full bloom, so Island photographers have been out in their force to capture the red and green beauties.

poppy field by les lockhart

It’s that time when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 33,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

The poppy fields are now in full bloom, so Isle of Wight photographers have been out in their force to capture the red and green beauties.

This shot by Les Lockhart also captures the bright blue sky – we love it.

Poppies by Les Lockhart
Isle of Wight poppy field by Les Lockhart

Be sure to check out Les’ other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Les Lockhart

Wednesday, 27th June, 2018 11:20am

By

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Picture of the Week

