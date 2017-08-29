Prolific Ventnor artist exhibits latest work

Steven Bone (aka Boney) has long been a fixture on the Ventnor art scene.

Ventnor Library is currently playing host to an exhibition of some of Boney’s latest work, a mixture of ‘watery colours’ and ‘scrap sketches’.

Boney is a prolific artist, constantly producing new and varied work. He creates not for commercial gain, but as he told OnTheWight, for the love of just drawing and painting.

This week sees the last chance to catch Boney’s exhibition at Ventnor library. Usual opening times apply.

