Prolific Ventnor artist exhibits latest work

This week sees the last chance to catch the exhibition of prolific Ventnor artist, Boney, at Ventnor library.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Boney happy hour

Steven Bone (aka Boney) has long been a fixture on the Ventnor art scene.

Ventnor Library is currently playing host to an exhibition of some of Boney’s latest work, a mixture of ‘watery colours’ and ‘scrap sketches’.

Boney is a prolific artist, constantly producing new and varied work. He creates not for commercial gain, but as he told OnTheWight, for the love of just drawing and painting.

This week sees the last chance to catch Boney’s exhibition at Ventnor library. Usual opening times apply.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Tuesday, 29th August, 2017 8:23am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fAW

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Art, South Wight, The Arts, Ventnor

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*