Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 29th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closure required for Ryde Children’s Carnival
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Ryde Children’s Carnival
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ryde Children’s Carnival)
30 August — 30 August
Signs
Name: Ryde Children’s Carnival
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ryde Children’s Carnival)
30 August — 30 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closures for the Sandown Illuminated Carnival
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Sandown Illuminated Carnival
Location: at C28 Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Sandown Illuminated Carnival)
30 August — 30 August
Road closure
Name: Sandown Illuminated Carnival
Location: at C28 Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Sandown Illuminated Carnival)
30 August — 30 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Lower Road
Location: at Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Lower Road)
29 August — 29 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
29 August — 29 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Hale Common
Location: at A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight (Hale Common)
29 August — 08 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
29 August — 08 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Watergate Road
Location: at Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Watergate Road)
29 August — 08 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
29 August — 08 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Cowleaze Hill
Location: at A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Cowleaze Hill)
29 August — 08 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
29 August — 08 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Ash Lane
Location: at Ash Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Ash Lane)
29 August — 11 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Queens Road
Location: at C10/C09 Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Queens Road)
29 August — 31 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C10/C09 Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
29 August — 31 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Adelaide Court Road
Location: at Adelaide Court Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Adelaide Court Road)
29 August — 08 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Bettesworth Road
Location: at Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Bettesworth Road)
30 August — 15 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
30 August — 15 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Repairs to a retaining wall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Temporary one-way
Name: Whitepit Lane
Location: at B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Whitepit Lane)
29 August — 13 October
Clearway / no stopping
Name: Whitepit Lane
Location: at B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Whitepit Lane)
29 August — 13 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Hillway Road
Location: at C36 Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Hillway Road)
30 August — 01 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C36 Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
30 August — 01 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Ml 210016 St Mary’S Roundabout: Medina Way-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban: H1) (Kered=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Southbound C/Way -From St Marys Roundabout 200m South (Ml210012): Medina Way-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban: H1) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Southbound C/Way -From 200m South Of St Marys Roundabout A Further 300m South (Ml210013): Medina Way-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban: H1) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Southbound C/Way -150m North And 150m South Of Riverway Bridge (Ml210014): Medina Way-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban: H1) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 31 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shalfleet : Dell Cottage Bridge : Del Cottage Bridge—Adjacent To Dell Cottage Yarmouth Rd. Yarmouth
Works description: Install A New White Painted Timber Parapet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 31 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Northbound C/W Approx 50m Before The Directional Sign For East Cowes And Wooton. : Racecourse-Newport
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 08 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shanklin : From Entrance To Dunnose Magna 590m Towards Ventnor, Ml 420024 : Bonchurch Road-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing.(Ff_Ul-Mcp:U/H2 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban:H2) Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 08 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: St. Margarets, Morton Road, Brading, Iow.
Works description: – Water Main Connections
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 08 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Arreton : From Princelett Shute To Branstone Farm, Ml 410073 : Hale Common-Arreton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban:H1) Arreton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 08 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Apse Heath : From Princelett Shute 170m East Towards Lake, Ml 410074 : Newport Road-Apse Heath
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban:H1) Apse Heath
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 08 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Apse Heath : From The “Apse Heath” Sign 260m East Towards Lake, Ml 410075 : Newport Road-Apse Heath
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban:H1) Apse Heath
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Adelaide Court Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 08 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde: Ml 340652 From Adelaide Place To King George V Close: Adelaide Court Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Gripfibre Treatment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Ash Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 11 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Carisbrooke: Ml 240240 Whole Road, Excluding Private Spur Road (First On Right): Ash Lane-Carisbrooke
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Gripfibre Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Carisbrooke
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : From Upton Road To Southfield Gardens, 299m, Ml 340643 : Bettesworth Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge : On The Bembridge Bound Side Of The C/Way Appx 75m Before The Jnc : Hillway Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lower Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading : From The Entrance To Grove Farm 475m South Ml 340148 : Lower Road-Brading
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Lower Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading : From The Entrance To Grove Farm 540m East, Ml 340149 : Lower Road-Brading
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Lower Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading : From Junction With Link To Upper Road 380m East : Lower Road-Brading
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Osborne Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 08 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : From Swanmore Road 60m Southeast, Ml341574 : Osborne Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 12 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Wootton : From Junction With Lushington Hill, 310m North, Ml 340416 : Palmers Road-Wootton
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 31 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater : O/S No. 2 London House Cottages : Queens Road-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 08 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From 250m South Of Shide Road A Further 250m South (Ml240289): Watergate Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Br-Stren:R/H4,V) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 08 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From Shide Road 240m South (Ml 240288): Watergate Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Br-Stren:R/H4,V) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 02 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Foyer 91 George Street Jct With Anglesea Street Ryde
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 31 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : S/B C/W O/S 3, Ashey Road, Ryde : Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Patching Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 07 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S No 16
Works description: Disconnection Of Property
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall : O/S No 29 Clarence Road, Wroxall : Clarence Road-Wroxall – 9921
Works description: Gully Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 Bembridge Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 31 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Sandown : Opposite The Jnc With Culver Down Road : Bembridge Road-Sandown
Works description: Signpost Requires Replacing With A New One
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 31 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Bembridge : On The Bembridge Bound Side Of The C/Way Between Steyne Lodge And The Barn : Sandown Road-Bembridge
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3399 Brighstone Road, Brook, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 31 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brook : O/S Toll Bar Cottage : Brighstone Road-Brook
Works description: Pothole Repair
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 31 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: St.Pauls Vicarage, Staplers Road , Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Remedail Reinstatement Of Anti Skid
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Vectis Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 07 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Opposite No 9
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055,B3327 St Boniface Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Ventnor : At The Junction With Leeson Road (Ml 520065) : St Boniface Road-Ventnor
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 06 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 2
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Albert Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 31 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Victoria Avenue (Ml 440219) : Albert Road-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3326 The Strand, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Cornwall Street (Ml 340509) : The Strand-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3328 Chine Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : Opposite The Junction Of Alexandra Road (Ml 430088) : Chine Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3341 Castle Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 31 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Outside Number 37 (Ml 240086) : Castle Road-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With The High Street (Ml 330122) : Foreland Road-Bembridge
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Brookfield Gardens, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 31 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 22 Brookfield Gardens, Ryde Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Brookside Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With School Green Road (Ml 640340) : Brookside Road-Freshwater
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
29 August — 31 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Orchard Road (Ml 440238) : Chatsworth Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Colwell Lane, Totland, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Totland : At The Junction With Colwell Road (Ml 640353) : Colwell Lane-Totland
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Totland
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cornwall Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With The Esplanade (Ml 340509) : Cornwall Street-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Coronation Gardens, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Green Lane (Ml 440244) : Coronation Gardens-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Pomona Road (Ml 440255) : Grange Road-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With Colwell Lane (Ml 630212) : Heathfield Road-Freshwater
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : Opposite The Exit Of The Car Park (Ml 420212) : Landguard Road-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mayfield Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 05 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28 Mayfield Drive, Ryde
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Palmerston Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
30 August — 30 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S No.02 Palmerston Road Shanklin Isle Of Wight Po37 6au
Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Repair Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tuesday, 29th August, 2017 7:58am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fAV
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓