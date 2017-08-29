Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 29th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Road Closure required for Ryde Children’s Carnival

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Ryde Children’s Carnival

Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ryde Children’s Carnival)

30 August — 30 August

Signs

Name: Ryde Children’s Carnival

Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ryde Children’s Carnival)

30 August — 30 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Road Closures for the Sandown Illuminated Carnival

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Sandown Illuminated Carnival

Location: at C28 Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Sandown Illuminated Carnival)

30 August — 30 August

Road closure

Name: Sandown Illuminated Carnival

Location: at C28 Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Sandown Illuminated Carnival)

30 August — 30 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Lower Road

Location: at Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Lower Road)

29 August — 29 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

29 August — 29 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Hale Common

Location: at A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight (Hale Common)

29 August — 08 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

29 August — 08 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Watergate Road

Location: at Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Watergate Road)

29 August — 08 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

29 August — 08 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Cowleaze Hill

Location: at A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Cowleaze Hill)

29 August — 08 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

29 August — 08 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Ash Lane

Location: at Ash Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Ash Lane)

29 August — 11 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Queens Road

Location: at C10/C09 Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Queens Road)

29 August — 31 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C10/C09 Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

29 August — 31 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Adelaide Court Road

Location: at Adelaide Court Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Adelaide Court Road)

29 August — 08 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Bettesworth Road

Location: at Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Bettesworth Road)

30 August — 15 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

30 August — 15 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Repairs to a retaining wall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Temporary one-way

Name: Whitepit Lane

Location: at B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Whitepit Lane)

29 August — 13 October

Clearway / no stopping

Name: Whitepit Lane

Location: at B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Whitepit Lane)

29 August — 13 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Hillway Road

Location: at C36 Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Hillway Road)

30 August — 01 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C36 Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

30 August — 01 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 22 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: Ml 210016 St Mary’S Roundabout: Medina Way-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban: H1) (Kered=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 22 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: Southbound C/Way -From St Marys Roundabout 200m South (Ml210012): Medina Way-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban: H1) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 22 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: Southbound C/Way -From 200m South Of St Marys Roundabout A Further 300m South (Ml210013): Medina Way-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban: H1) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 22 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: Southbound C/Way -150m North And 150m South Of Riverway Bridge (Ml210014): Medina Way-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban: H1) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 31 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shalfleet : Dell Cottage Bridge : Del Cottage Bridge—Adjacent To Dell Cottage Yarmouth Rd. Yarmouth

Works description: Install A New White Painted Timber Parapet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 31 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Northbound C/W Approx 50m Before The Directional Sign For East Cowes And Wooton. : Racecourse-Newport

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shanklin : From Entrance To Dunnose Magna 590m Towards Ventnor, Ml 420024 : Bonchurch Road-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing.(Ff_Ul-Mcp:U/H2 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban:H2) Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 08 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: St. Margarets, Morton Road, Brading, Iow.

Works description: – Water Main Connections

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Arreton : From Princelett Shute To Branstone Farm, Ml 410073 : Hale Common-Arreton

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban:H1) Arreton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Apse Heath : From Princelett Shute 170m East Towards Lake, Ml 410074 : Newport Road-Apse Heath

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban:H1) Apse Heath

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Apse Heath : From The “Apse Heath” Sign 260m East Towards Lake, Ml 410075 : Newport Road-Apse Heath

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban:H1) Apse Heath

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Adelaide Court Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde: Ml 340652 From Adelaide Place To King George V Close: Adelaide Court Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Gripfibre Treatment

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Ash Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 11 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Carisbrooke: Ml 240240 Whole Road, Excluding Private Spur Road (First On Right): Ash Lane-Carisbrooke

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Gripfibre Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Carisbrooke

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 15 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : From Upton Road To Southfield Gardens, 299m, Ml 340643 : Bettesworth Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge : On The Bembridge Bound Side Of The C/Way Appx 75m Before The Jnc : Hillway Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading : From The Entrance To Grove Farm 475m South Ml 340148 : Lower Road-Brading

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Lower Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading : From The Entrance To Grove Farm 540m East, Ml 340149 : Lower Road-Brading

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Lower Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading : From Junction With Link To Upper Road 380m East : Lower Road-Brading

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Osborne Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : From Swanmore Road 60m Southeast, Ml341574 : Osborne Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 12 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Wootton : From Junction With Lushington Hill, 310m North, Ml 340416 : Palmers Road-Wootton

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 31 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater : O/S No. 2 London House Cottages : Queens Road-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: From 250m South Of Shide Road A Further 250m South (Ml240289): Watergate Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Br-Stren:R/H4,V) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: From Shide Road 240m South (Ml 240288): Watergate Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Br-Stren:R/H4,V) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 02 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Foyer 91 George Street Jct With Anglesea Street Ryde

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 31 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : S/B C/W O/S 3, Ashey Road, Ryde : Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Patching Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 07 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S No 16

Works description: Disconnection Of Property

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wroxall : O/S No 29 Clarence Road, Wroxall : Clarence Road-Wroxall – 9921

Works description: Gully Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Bembridge Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 31 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Sandown : Opposite The Jnc With Culver Down Road : Bembridge Road-Sandown

Works description: Signpost Requires Replacing With A New One

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 31 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Bembridge : On The Bembridge Bound Side Of The C/Way Between Steyne Lodge And The Barn : Sandown Road-Bembridge

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Brighstone Road, Brook, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 31 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brook : O/S Toll Bar Cottage : Brighstone Road-Brook

Works description: Pothole Repair

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 31 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: St.Pauls Vicarage, Staplers Road , Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Remedail Reinstatement Of Anti Skid

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Vectis Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 07 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Opposite No 9

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055,B3327 St Boniface Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Ventnor : At The Junction With Leeson Road (Ml 520065) : St Boniface Road-Ventnor

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 06 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 2

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Albert Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 31 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Victoria Avenue (Ml 440219) : Albert Road-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 The Strand, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Cornwall Street (Ml 340509) : The Strand-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3328 Chine Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : Opposite The Junction Of Alexandra Road (Ml 430088) : Chine Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Castle Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 31 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Outside Number 37 (Ml 240086) : Castle Road-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With The High Street (Ml 330122) : Foreland Road-Bembridge

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brookfield Gardens, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 31 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 22 Brookfield Gardens, Ryde Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brookside Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With School Green Road (Ml 640340) : Brookside Road-Freshwater

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

29 August — 31 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Orchard Road (Ml 440238) : Chatsworth Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Colwell Lane, Totland, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Totland : At The Junction With Colwell Road (Ml 640353) : Colwell Lane-Totland

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Totland

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cornwall Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With The Esplanade (Ml 340509) : Cornwall Street-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Coronation Gardens, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Green Lane (Ml 440244) : Coronation Gardens-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Pomona Road (Ml 440255) : Grange Road-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With Colwell Lane (Ml 630212) : Heathfield Road-Freshwater

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : Opposite The Exit Of The Car Park (Ml 420212) : Landguard Road-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 05 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 28 Mayfield Drive, Ryde

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Palmerston Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

30 August — 30 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S No.02 Palmerston Road Shanklin Isle Of Wight Po37 6au

Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Repair Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start