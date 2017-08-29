Ryde Carnival host a week of family friendly events

Liz Allen, Chair of the Ryde Carnival Association shares details of these upcoming events. Ed

Tuesday 29 August

10am Ryde Library -Mayor hands over key to the town to the Senior Ryde Carnival Queen and Ryde library has a Carnival Crown activity morning to make crowns they can wear and enter Children’s carnival with.

Wednesday 30th August

1.30pm-2.30pm Minghella Square Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers playing.

2–3pm Childrens Carnival assembly and judging and sets off at 3pm from upper Dover Street – led by the Band. We don’t normally have bands in the Children’s procession and they are performing for free so it’s a real honour for us and the children that are taking part, as well as a treat for all the spectators.

Thursday 31st August

1pm-3pm Giant Bubbles on the Beach – Sands next to Big Kahuna – demonstration of how to make giant bubbles (big enough to surround a child!)

6pm – 7pm Main Carnival assembly and judging Canoe Lake – sets off at 7pm prompt. Awarding the Spirit of the Carnival Cash prizes around 6.30pm.

This is a new initiative to encourage more of the community to participate in their local Carnivals (and therefore help this great Island tradition to survive) and the prize money £125 (1st), £50 (2nd), £25 (3rd) has been jointly funded by The Spyglass Inn, The Steamer Inn, The Dairyman’s Daughter and The Bargeman’s Rest

Friday 1 September

1pm – 1.30pm Minghella Square to St Thomas Church Garden in a wheelbarrow competitors wheel their gardens through town then judged in competition to win Busy Bee Vouchers totalling £175.

Saturday 2nd September

7.30-8.30pm Illuminated Carnival assembly and judging Canoe Lake. Set off at 8.30pm.

130th anniversary

Next year is our 130th anniversary and we hope that we can raise enough money this year to enable us to invest in an even more spectacular Carnival week next year to secure Ryde Carnivals future for some years to come.

Image: © Ryde carnival

