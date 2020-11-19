Prominent Isle of Wight businessman charged with 12 counts relating to child sex offences

The charges included the man paying to watch live streamed footage of extreme child sexual abuse abroad

A prominent Isle of Wight businessman has been charged with 12 counts relating to child sex offences.

The 63-year-old from Cowes appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday) where he entered no plea to the charges.

The charges
The National Crime Agency (NCA) say he was charged with:

  • Five counts of paying for the sexual services of a girl under 13
  • Two counts of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child under 13
  • Two counts of intentionally encouraging/assisting the commission of an either way offence
  • Three counts of making indecent photographs/pseudo photographs of a child

This included the man paying to watch live streamed footage of extreme child sexual abuse.

Adjourned until next month
The case has been adjourned to the Isle of Wight Crown Court for 14th December 2020.

News OnTheWight has a policy of not naming individuals until they are found guilty of charges.

